United States relaxes tech export curbs to China

Access to chip design software and ethane exports restored in a sign of softening policies.

The latest news on the United States and China. The United States has rolled back restrictions on chip design software and ethane exports to China on Wednesday, signaling a tentative easing of trade tensions between the two powers.

Major developers like Synopsys, Cadence, and Siemens are now reinstating access for Chinese clients after receiving clearance from US authorities. The move follows renewed diplomatic efforts that saw Beijing agree to review its rare earths export policy.

"The United States have escalated to de-escalate. They put restrictions on many more items in order to get the Chinese to back off on rare earths," Reuters reported a source familiar with discussions inside the United States government as saying.

"As the United States and China continue to hold to this framework agreement, we're gonna see a lot of these restrictions go away. Going back to a status quo, where we were at in Feb/March," Reuters reported the source, who declined to be identified, as saying.

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China // Shutterstock

