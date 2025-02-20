English
United States refuses to co-sponsor United Nations resolution supporting Ukraine

A diplomatic shift marks a potential break in the United States' historical support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.

In a new move, the United States has decided not to co-sponsor a United Nations resolution that reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemns Russian aggression, according to diplomatic sources (via Reuters).

The resolution, which is being backed by over 50 countries, comes three years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This marks a significant shift in the U.S. position, traditionally one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine in its war against Russian forces.

The rift seems to reflect a growing divide between U.S. President Donald Trump, who has expressed a desire to end the war quickly, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose government has relied heavily on U.S. military and diplomatic aid.

The draft resolution, which would reaffirm support for Ukraine's sovereignty, now faces an uncertain future without U.S. endorsement. For now, it remains to be seen how this change will impact global support for Ukraine at the United Nations.

