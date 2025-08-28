United States reffirms Greenland's right to decide its own future

HQ

The latest news on Greenland, United States and Denmark . The United States has reiterated its support for Greenland's right to self-determination following reports that some Americans sought to influence local politics.



"The United States respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future," the State Department said in an emailed statement late on Wednesday, meaning that Greenland remains a semi-autonomous territory with the authority to chart its own path.

Diplomats met with Danish and Greenlandic officials to address concerns, emphasizing that private actions do not reflect government policy, and Washington reaffirmed its commitment to maintain strong ties with both Denmark and Greenland while respecting international law.