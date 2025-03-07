United States prepares to loosen Russian energy sanctions if peace deal emerges

HQ

The United States is quietly preparing to swiftly lift Russian energy sanctions if a Ukraine peace deal emerges, signaling a potential strategy shift as President Donald Trump readies for talks with Vladimir Putin, according to sources (via Reuters).

The White House has tasked the Treasury Department with exploring mechanisms to ease restrictions on Russian oil and gas, a sector that has been central to the economic pressure campaign against Moscow.

This move signals preparation rather than an imminent policy shift, ensuring readiness if diplomacy takes an unexpected turn. Analysts see easing sanctions as a key bargaining chip, while Trump warns of more penalties if Russia delays.

With energy markets on edge and geopolitical stakes high, Washington is calculating its options carefully. For now, it remains to be seen whether these preparations will lead to a breakthrough or merely set the stage for another round of diplomatic brinkmanship.