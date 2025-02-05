United States Postal Service suspends China parcels amid Trump tariffs

HQ

The United States Postal Service has announced that it will no longer accept parcels from mainland China and Hong Kong, halting the flow of goods from popular Chinese retailers like Shein and Temu.

This drastic measure follows new regulations that close a loophole allowing small, low-value packages (worth up to $800) to be sent tax-free to the United States. While letters won't be affected, the suspension will likely disrupt e-commerce, especially for fast-fashion brands that have taken advantage of this exemption.

This move is part of broader trade changes driven by President Donald Trump's latest tariffs on Chinese goods, including a new 10% tax on imports. The European Union is also exploring similar steps, citing concerns over unsafe products and unfair competition. With China already threatening retaliatory measures, including targeting US brands like Calvin Klein, it remains to be seen how this will impact global trade.