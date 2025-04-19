United States plans major troop reduction in Syria

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Syria . In a calculated move to consolidate resources, the United States military is preparing to cut its troop numbers in Syria by nearly half, dropping below the 1,000 mark.

This comes amid ongoing coordination with Kurdish-led forces and a focus on preventing the reemergence of ISIS, and will see US forces concentrating in select locations, while still maintaining capabilities for targeted strikes and counter-terrorism operations.

Though the broader regional footprint remains intact, with air and naval reinforcements recently deployed, this step underscores a more focused and perhaps restrained American role on the ground. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.