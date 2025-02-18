United States plans closure of Afghan resettlement office, leaving thousands in limbo

HQ

The United States government is preparing to close the Office of the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) by April, a move that could cut off thousands of Afghans who assisted the United States during the 20-year war, according to a U.S. official, a leading advocate and two sources familiar with the directive (via Reuters).

Since its establishment in 2021, CARE has facilitated the resettlement of more than 118,000 Afghans, including those at risk of Taliban retaliation. The decision, reportedly linked to budget cuts under the Trump administration, could also lead to the closure of processing centers in Qatar and Albania, where vetted Afghan refugees and unaccompanied minors have been waiting for months. For now, it remains to be seen how the administration will proceed.