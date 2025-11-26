United States peace plan for Ukraine drew from Russian document, Reuters reports

HQ

The newly revealed United States peace plan for Ukraine was partly based on a Russian document submitted to the Trump administration in October, according to sources familiar with the process (via Reuters).

The 28-point proposal, which became public last week, reportedly incorporated language from a Russian non-paper outlining Moscow's conditions for ending the war, including territorial concessions Ukraine had previously dismissed.

The document arrived after a meeting between Trump and Zelensky in Washington, and senior United States officials were aware that many of its proposals would likely face rejection in Kyiv. The plan triggered skepticism in Washington and Europe, as some lawmakers viewed it as being too close to Russian positions.

Following backlash, United States and Ukrainian officials held talks that led to the removal or modification of nine points from the original draft (read: Europe's counter-proposal). Parallel meetings involving United States, Russian and Ukrainian delegations are ongoing in Abu Dhabi, as the parties try to shape a more acceptable framework.