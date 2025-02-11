HQ

Donald Trump's fascination with Greenland has taken center stage again, as a new bill introduced in Congress could grant him the authority to negotiate the purchase of the Arctic territory and rename it "Red, White and Blueland."

Despite Denmark's repeated insistence that Greenland is not for sale, Georgia Representative Buddy Carter has championed the proposal, arguing that the island is essential for American security.

Meanwhile, a petition in Denmark could provide an audacious counteroffer—buying California. A petition calling for the "Denmarkification" of America's wealthiest state has already gathered thousands of signatures.

Humorously proposing a cultural exchange that would bring more "hygge to Hollywood, bike lanes to Beverly Hills, and organic smørrebrød to every street corner," Denmark's campaign even envisions renaming Disneyland as "Hans Christian Andersenland." For now, it remains to be seen whether any of these proposals will gain traction.