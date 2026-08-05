United States military reportedly accidentally killed every person on a civilian medevac flight in New Mexico

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A new bombshell report has come out from Wired, which claims the United States Military was the cause of a civilian plane crash in the New Mexico area earlier this year.

The report states the US Military was testing an experimental GPS jammer weapon system at the White Sands Missile Range, which affected a twin-engine medevac craft piloted by and carrying civilians, causing the craft's GPS system to fail and ultimately lead to a fateful crash

It's said the weapons test also caused disruption on at least three other planes nearby, but as for the plane which did crash, this occurred as the failing GPS did not register a mountainous formation between the plane and the landing strip, which was impossible for the pilots to see due to low visibility and an overcrowded air-traffic control system.

The report does claim the crew on the plane were warned GPS interference may occur, but the lack of protective measures ended up resulting in multiple deaths all the same.