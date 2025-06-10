LIVE
      United States Marines arrive in Los Angeles

      Trump's military mobilization sparks clash with California officials over federal overreach.

      The latest news on the United States. We now know that hundreds of United States Marines have arrived in Los Angeles under orders from President Donald Trump, as tensions rise over recent immigration raids and widespread demonstrations.

      California Governor Gavin Newsom and local leaders have condemned the move, calling it an unnecessary escalation, while protesters continue to demand an end to the crackdown. Clashes between law enforcement and demonstrators have resulted in numerous arrests.

      American Soldiers Saluting US Flag // Shutterstock

