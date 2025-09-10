United States man faces federal charges over fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee on train He now faces an additional charge, which carries the possibility of a death sentence.

It's very sad to flee a war only to be caught in another one. This is what happened this week to a Ukrainian woman who had recently arrived in the United States seeking a new beginning. Surveillance footage shows her boarding a North Carolina train, focused on her phone, before a man behind her suddenly attacked with a knife. Now, the man has been charged federally in a case that has quickly drawn national attention. The suspect had already been indicted at the state level but now faces an additional charge for committing murder on public transportation, which carries the possibility of a death sentence.