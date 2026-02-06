United States launches TrumpRx platform to offer discounted prescription drugs

HQ

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday unveiled TrumpRx, a new government-backed website designed to give Americans access to prescription drugs at reduced prices. The platform, available at Trumprx.gov, offers more than 40 medications, including popular obesity drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, and is part of the administration's broader effort to address high healthcare and living costs.

The White House said agreements with 16 of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies will lower average monthly drug expenses for patients by between $149 and $350. In return, the manufacturers will receive exemptions from certain US tariffs and apply lower prices both to the government's Medicaid programme and to cash-paying consumers, aiming to cut out intermediaries in the supply chain.

TrumpRx functions as a referral hub, directing users to drugmakers' direct-to-consumer sales platforms and providing discount coupons for pharmacy purchases. While the administration argues the initiative will expand consumer choice and reduce prices, healthcare experts caution that its real impact will depend on how many pharmaceutical companies participate and how substantial the discounts ultimately prove to be...