United States judge compares Venezuelan deportations to Nazi-era policies

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Venezuela . A United States appeals court judge sharply criticized the Trump administration's deportation of Venezuelan migrants, arguing that even Nazis were given more legal protections during World War II.

The case revolves around the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which was invoked to expel alleged gang members without judicial review. Meanwhile, families of the deportees dispute the claims, saying their relatives were wrongfully labeled as criminals.

The administration insists that national security concerns justify its actions, while the judiciary remains divided on executive authority. For now, it remains to be seen how the court will rule on this controversial policy.