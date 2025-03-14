United States immigration agency faces $2 billion budget shortfall

HQ

Under the weight of escalating immigration enforcement efforts, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency finds itself confronting a $2 billion budget shortfall for this fiscal year, according to sources (via Axios).

Despite receiving an additional $500 million from Congress through a stop-gap spending bill, the agency's funding woes persist, leaving it vulnerable as it struggles to continue operations through September.

The shortfall comes amid an aggressive expansion of deportation efforts under President Donald Trump's administration, which has led to a surge in arrests and a sharp increase in the demand for detention space.

ICE facilities, already at capacity with 47,600 detainees, are under increasing strain as the agency seeks to secure further funding to meet its growing financial needs. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.