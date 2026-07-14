United States has paid back $81 billion in tariffs after Trump initiative was ruled illegal

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It was only back in February when the United States Supreme Court came to the decision that the tariffs being imposed by President Donald Trump were in fact illegal and broke laws imposed by the country. This meant the tariffs had to be axed and the wealth that was taken from many companies who had paid the increased taxes would have to be returned.

This effort began in the last fiscal year, with the US paying out $5 billion originally. It has since upped its efforts significantly, paying back $81 billion in tariff refunds this ongoing fiscal year, as per Sky News.

It's mentioned around $71 billion was returned over May and June and of the total tariff tax fees that were taken, around 42% are eligible to be refunded, accounting to around $166 billion.

The ruling from the Supreme Court will mean Trump's global tariff tax will come to a close as of July 24, meaning there are 10 more days until the 10% global tariff is lifted for good.