United States expels South African ambassador amid strained ties

HQ

As tensions simmer between the United States and South Africa, the expulsion of the South African ambassador has added fuel to an already volatile diplomatic fire, further deepening the divide between the two nations.

On Friday, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Ebrahim Rasool, South Africa's ambassador to the United States, was declared persona non grata, accusing him of being a race-baiting politician with disdain for America and its leadership.

The expulsion follows years of deteriorating relations, worsened by President Donald Trump's harsh criticism of South Africa's land reform policies, its legal actions against Israel, and the broader ideological rift between the two countries on key international issues.

South Africa, on its part, expressed regret over the decision, emphasizing its commitment to continuing diplomatic engagement, despite the growing rift. For now, it remains to be seen how this will affect broader relations between the two nations.