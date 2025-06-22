United States enters Israel-Iran conflict

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that US forces have carried out coordinated airstrikes on Iran's key nuclear facilities, marking the country's official entry into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.



"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

United States President Donald Trump described the operation as a decisive military success and warned of further attacks should Iran fail to pursue peace. Despite diplomatic attempts, tensions remain high with fears of broader instability in the Middle East.