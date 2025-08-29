United States ends low-value package tariff exemption, raising costs for online shoppers

HQ

The latest news on the United States . The country has officially removed its long-standing exemption for low-value international packages on Friday, meaning e-commerce shipments will now face standard import duties regardless of size or origin.

"Trump's ending of the deadly de minimis loophole will save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous prohibited items, and add up to $10 billion a year in tariff revenues to our Treasury," White House trade adviser told reporters.

The shift is expected to disrupt supply chains, forcing online retailers and small businesses to adjust to higher shipping costs and additional paperwork, meaning prices for imported goods could rise, aligning online sellers more closely with traditional retailers' costs.

Customs authorities are working with postal and courier services to implement the new rules, aiming to limit disruptions while collecting duties on parcels that previously went untaxed. A permanent policy shift, closing a loophole that had grown over the past decade.