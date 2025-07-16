United States deports criminal migrants to Eswatini under new policy

HQ

The latest news on the United States . A deportation flight carrying migrants convicted of violent crimes has arrived in Eswatini, signalling the United States government's renewed use of third-country deportations, the Homeland Security Department said.

"A safe third country deportation flight to Eswatini in Southern Africa has landed. This flight took individuals so uniquely barbaric that their home countries refused to take them back," Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said on Tuesday.

The transfer, involving individuals rejected by their countries of origin, comes after a Supreme Court ruling in June cleared the legal path for such removals. Under the new policy, US authorities may now deport foreign nationals to other nations with minimal notice.