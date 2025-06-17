English
United States deploying fighter jets to the Middle East as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

Fighter jet deployments include F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter aircraft.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, the United States is reinforcing its air presence in the Middle East by extending current deployments and sending additional fighter jets, according to officials (via Reuters).

One of the officials said the deployments include F-16, F-22, and F-35 fighter aircraft. Officials describe the move as primarily defensive, aimed at countering aerial threats and supporting regional stability, but as always, stay tuned for further updates.

