United States Democrats push for House vote over Signal app leak

The latest news on the United States . Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives have launched a bid to compel the Trump administration to release records connected to the security breach involving military plans shared via Signal.

The proposed resolution would require the administration to disclose a range of documents, including chat logs, meeting notes, and phone records, related to a conversation that included officials and a journalist, shedding light on the nature of the disclosed information.

This move comes amid mounting concerns over national security and the leak's potential political ramifications. Although Republicans are expected to block the measure, the Democrats aim to keep the issue alive as a rallying point heading into next year's elections.