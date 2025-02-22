United States could cut Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink over rare earths

HQ

In the midst of ongoing discussions between the United States and Ukraine, U.S. negotiators have warned that Ukraine could lose access to the crucial Starlink satellite internet service unless a deal is struck over the country's vast critical mineral resources, according to three sources (via Reuters).

This warning came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected an initial proposal from United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the sources said. A proposal aimed at securing access to Ukraine's valuable minerals in exchange for continued military support.

The service, which has become a lifeline for Ukraine's communications, including military operations, could be cut off imminently if the two sides do not reach an agreement. Experts warn that the loss of Starlink would have devastating consequences for Ukraine's war efforts, particularly in its reliance on drones.

Meanwhile, the tension between United States President Donald Trump and Zelensky continues to grow over these negotiations, with both sides holding firm on their positions. For now, it remains to be seen how these talks will unfold and whether a resolution can be found.