United States could cut Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink over rare earths, but Poland responds

HQ

Poland has reaffirmed its commitment to funding Ukraine's Starlink satellite internet, ensuring vital connectivity for the country's military and civilians despite speculation that the United States could reconsider Ukraine's access.

Earlier today, three sources (via Reuters) suggested that American negotiators have linked Starlink access to discussions over Ukraine's critical minerals, raising concerns about potential disruptions.

Meanwhile, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski made it clear that his country has been covering the costs and will continue doing so, emphasizing the importance of stable internet access in wartime.

"Poland bought Starlinks, which it handed over to Ukraine. We pay and will continue to pay the subscription for satellite internet for Ukraine. I cannot imagine that anyone would decide to terminate a business agreement for a commercial service to which Poland is a party," Krzysztof Gawkowski said in a post on X.

Since Russia's invasion in 2022, Poland has delivered 20,000 Starlink units and has been maintaining them as part of its broader support for Ukraine. The move comes as Polish President Andrzej Duda prepares to meet United States President Donald Trump, amid rising tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.