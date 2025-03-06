United States considers intercepting Iranian oil tankers at sea

HQ

The United States is exploring a new approach to target Iran's oil exports by inspecting Iranian tankers at sea. This strategy, in line with Washington's efforts to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions, could involve allied nations halting and inspecting vessels at critical maritime chokepoints like the Malacca Strait, according to sources (via Reuters).

The goal is to disrupt the oil trade by delaying deliveries, undermining Iran's vital revenue, and potentially exposing those involved in illicit trade to sanctions. The idea is to strike without direct confrontation, leveraging the Proliferation Security Initiative, an international framework aimed at halting the spread of weapons of mass destruction.

While the move has raised concerns about retaliation from Iran, including possible seizures of foreign ships, the ongoing low oil prices may offer the United States more leverage in enforcing its sanctions. For now, it remains to be seen how willing other nations will be to participate in such an endeavor.