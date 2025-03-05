United States, Canada and Australia extended asylum to Uyghurs in Thailand prior to their deportation to China

HQ

In an exclusive revelation, sources confirm that both Canada and the United States extended asylum offers to 48 Uyghurs detained in Thailand, who were sent back to China last week despite international appeals (via Reuters).

For those unfamiliar, the Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim ethnic group from the Xinjiang region in China, where they have faced years of persecution, including forced labor, mass detentions, and intense surveillance.

The Chinese government views them as a potential threat to national unity, with some Uyghur separatist movements seeking independence or greater autonomy. As a result, their treatment has become a major international issue.

The detained group, held for over a decade, faced uncertain futures as Thai authorities resisted resettlement options, fearing diplomatic fallout with China, their largest trade partner, and the potential strain on their long-standing economic and political relations.

Human rights advocates have long accused China of mistreating the Uyghur Muslim minority, but Thailand's reluctance to act on the asylum offers was driven by the desire to maintain a delicate balance in its relationship with Beijing.

With offers also on the table from Australia, Thailand chose to proceed with the deportation, citing legal obligations while ignoring the risks of harm the group could face in China. For now, it remains to be seen whether the Uyghurs will attract further international action.