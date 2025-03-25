United States secures Black Sea and energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . The United States has secured separate agreements with Ukraine and Russia to halt attacks on maritime and energy infrastructure, marking the first official commitments since Donald Trump's inauguration.

The deal includes a 30-day pause on strikes against power facilities and a Black Sea truce, though concerns linger over enforcement. Washington has pledged to advocate for easing sanctions on Russian agricultural exports, a long-standing Kremlin demand.

While Kyiv remains skeptical, it has conditionally accepted the arrangement, warning of consequences if Moscow reneges. For now, it remains to be seen whether these fragile agreements will hold or merely serve as a temporary pause in hostilities.