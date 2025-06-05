United States blocks United Nations call for Gaza ceasefire

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that the United States stood alone at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, vetoing a draft resolution that sought an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and full humanitarian access.
While the rest of the council backed the proposal, Washington defended its position, citing concerns over the resolution's failure to condemn Hamas. The move comes as aid access remains heavily restricted and civilian casualties continue to rise in the enclave.