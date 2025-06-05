English
United States blocks United Nations call for Gaza ceasefire

Washington vetoes resolution backed by all other Security Council members, citing concerns over Hamas.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that the United States stood alone at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, vetoing a draft resolution that sought an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and full humanitarian access.

While the rest of the council backed the proposal, Washington defended its position, citing concerns over the resolution's failure to condemn Hamas. The move comes as aid access remains heavily restricted and civilian casualties continue to rise in the enclave.

Displaced Palestinians fill gallons of drinking water in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip. Palestinians in Gaza suffer from a water crisis in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 28, 2025 // Shutterstock

World newsIsraelPalestineUnited States


