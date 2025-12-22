United States blocks approvals of new DJI and other foreign-made drone models

HQ

United States regulators have barred approvals of new drone models from China's DJI and other foreign manufacturers, escalating Washington's crackdown on drones seen as national security risks.

The Federal Communications Commission said it added DJI, Autel and all foreign-made drones and key components to its "Covered List", preventing them from receiving the FCC authorisation required to sell new models in the United States.

Drones seen as national security risks

Existing, previously approved drones are not affected, and consumers can continue to use devices already purchased. The move follows a White House-led security review that cited risks including unauthorized surveillance, data extraction and supply-chain vulnerabilities.

DJI warned the decision could disrupt law enforcement and emergency response programs, which heavily rely on its technology, while United States officials said the step was aimed at reducing dependence on foreign drones and boosting domestic production.