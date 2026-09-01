United States Army Secretary resigns after 18 months in the role

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There is a shake-up underway at the top of the United States army. As per BBC News, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has officially handed in his resignation and will be stepping down from the role after operating in the position for around 18 months.

As for why Driscoll is exiting the position, he has been engaged in repeated conflict with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over the past few months, and in a similar vein to the recent departure of Navy Secretary John Phelan, who quit the role in a somewhat surprising fashion back in April.

There has not yet been any word yet from the White House, Pentagon, or the Army about this departure, likewise, it's unclear who will be stepping up to take over the position in President Donald Trump's cabinet.