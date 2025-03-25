United States army pauses Typhon live-fire plans in the Philippines

HQ

The United States Army has decided not to conduct live-fire operations of its Typhon missile system during upcoming joint exercises in the Philippines this spring, according to United States Army Pacific leadership.

The system, which made its debut in the region last year, has stirred controversy due to its advanced range and capabilities, which could destabilize the Indo-Pacific. While the missile system has remained in the Philippines, it has not been used in any live-fire exercises.

This decision follows increasing concerns from China, which has voiced objections over the potential strategic shifts in the region. For now, it remains to be seen if Typhon will continue to be stationed in the Philippines or moved to other locations in the Pacific.