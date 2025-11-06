United States Army deletes post telling soldiers in Germany to seek help from local food banks

HQ

The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria has quietly deleted the section of its website that advised soldiers and civilian staff to seek assistance from German food banks as the United States government shutdown continues to disrupt operations at overseas bases.

The now-removed section, originally part of the garrison's official "Shutdown Guidance", listed several local aid organizations (including Tafel Deutschland, Foodsharing e.V., and Essen für Alle) as resources for personnel struggling with food insecurity. It even suggested using the German app Too Good To Go, which offers discounted food to reduce waste.

Army removes guidance after it spreads online

The post was taken down within hours after screenshots began circulating online. Archived versions from the Wayback Machine show the list was available earlier in the day before being replaced with an updated version that omitted all references to food banks.

U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, which oversees four major bases and supports around 40,000 troops and civilians, has not commented on why the information was removed. The guidance had also included links for emergency loans and furlough instructions as part of efforts to help personnel cope with the shutdown's impact.

The incident highlights growing concerns about food insecurity among U.S. military families abroad as the shutdown drags on. While the White House has secured temporary funding to continue paying active-duty troops, thousands of civilian employees remain without pay, and for a brief moment, the Army appeared to acknowledge that even its own community might need outside help.