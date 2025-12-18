United States approves record $11.1bn arms package for Taiwan

HQ

The United States has approved an $11.1bn arms package for Taiwan, the largest weapons sale ever authorised for the self-governed island, in a move that is expected to further strain already tense relations with China.

The package, announced on Wednesday, includes eight major items such as HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Altius loitering munition drones and spare parts for existing equipment, according to Taiwan's defence ministry. It is the second Taiwan arms sale approved under President Donald Trump's current administration.

Taipei said the deal would strengthen its self-defence capabilities and accelerate its shift towards "asymmetric warfare", relying on mobile, precise and relatively low-cost weapons to counter a far larger adversary. The Pentagon said the sales support US national and security interests by helping Taiwan modernise its armed forces and maintain a credible defensive posture.

Arms sales to Taiwan enjoy strong bipartisan backing

The proposed sale has entered the congressional notification stage, where lawmakers can block or amend it, although arms sales to Taiwan traditionally enjoy strong bipartisan backing in Washington.

Taiwan's presidential office welcomed the approval, reiterating the island's commitment to defence reforms and broader societal resilience. President Lai Ching-te last month announced plans for an additional $40bn in defence spending from 2026 to 2033, saying national security was non-negotiable.

China condemned the deal, warning that US arms sales "severely undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait" and accusing Washington of encouraging Taiwanese independence. Beijing claims Taiwan as its territory, a position rejected by Taipei.