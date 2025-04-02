United States approves $5.58 billion fighter jet sale to Philippines amid rising tensions with China

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Philippines . The United States has granted approval for a $5.58 billion sale of 20 F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, enhancing its military capabilities in the face of rising tensions with China over the South China Sea.

The sale, aimed at bolstering maritime surveillance and air defence, seeks to strengthen the Philippines' role as a key partner in the region, underscoring the deepening cooperation between the two countries, especially since President Marcos took office in 2022.

Amid ongoing confrontations between the Philippines and China, particularly concerning Beijing's expansive territorial claims, the deal signals a clear commitment by the United States to support its ally. For now, it remains to be seen how China will respond.