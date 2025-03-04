United States and Ukraine shift gears (again): Set to finalize rare earths deal, according to sources

HQ

In a new turn of events, the United States and Ukraine are on the brink of finalizing a minerals deal that has had its fair share of complications, according to four people familiar with the situation (via Reuters).

Initially set to be signed during a tense meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the deal seemed doomed after a fiery exchange led to Zelensky being swiftly escorted out of the White House.

Despite the heated confrontation, which saw Trump and Vice President JD Vance urging Zelensky to express more gratitude for United States support, the two nations are now preparing to move forward with the agreement.

While the deal excludes explicit security guarantees, it will grant the United States access to Ukraine's natural resources, including revenues for a joint reconstruction fund. Zelensky, acknowledging the fallout, expressed regret over the meeting but reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to engage in negotiations to secure long-term peace.