United States and Ukraine secure rare earths deal, sources say

HQ

The United States and Ukraine have finalized a minerals agreement crucial to Kyiv's efforts to maintain American support, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter (via Reuters).

The deal, reached after a period of diplomatic tensions and behind-the-scenes negotiations, underscores Ukraine's strategic need for critical resources while navigating shifting political dynamics in Washington.

Trump, who recently described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a dictator and an unpopular leader in need of a rapid peace settlement, has made clear that his administration favors a swift resolution to the war.

For Ukraine, securing access to vital minerals could serve as a bargaining chip in broader negotiations, while for the United States, the deal aligns with economic and geopolitical interests in resource security. For now, it remains to be seen when the agreement will be officially announced.