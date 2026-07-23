United States and Saudi Arabia reportedly sign "landmark" nuclear deal

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New reports are claiming the United States and Saudi Arabia has come to an agreement on a nuclear deal regarded as "landmark" in scale. As per BBC News, the deal will enable the Middle-Eastern country to develop a civilian nuclear programme, but ultimately to be able to enrich uranium down the line in an effort to both be used as fuel in power plants but also in nuclear bombs.

It's a peculiar deal when considering President Donald Trump's firm stance on other Middle-Eastern states like Iran and their nuclear ambitions, but the reports do add this is regarded as a "peaceful nuclear cooperation programme" that will offer "great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy programme".

The US Department of Energy has supposedly also agreed upon a "bilateral safeguards agreement" as part of this deal, all before going on to add this will "lay the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar partnership that advances several priority economic and strategic objectives, including nuclear nonproliferation."

The Saudi Arabian government has also spoken about the deal, noting this "represents an extension of existing co-operation between the two countries in the energy sector".

The agreement will need to be sent to Congress for review before it can go further, but as they say, money talks...