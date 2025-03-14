English
United States and Israel explore African resettlement options for Gaza Palestinians

Involving Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland.

As Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens, the United States and Israel have quietly approached Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland to discuss potential resettlement of displaced Palestinians, according to a report citing unnamed officials (via Associated Press).

While Sudan reportedly rejected the proposal, authorities in Somalia and its breakaway region of Somaliland claimed no awareness of such talks. The White House and State Department declined to comment, leaving the plan's legitimacy unclear.

The outreach contrasts sharply with a recently unveiled $53 billion Arab-led reconstruction initiative championed by Egypt, which emphasizes rebuilding Gaza from within, prioritizing local recovery and flatly rejecting mass relocation of residents.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial vision—including a Gaza takeover and permanent relocation of Palestinians—has reignited fears of ethnic displacement and drawn global criticism. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.

