United States and Iran reach ceasefire agreement for 60 days, pending Trump's approval

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Despite air strikes continuing on both sides, Iran and United States negotiators have reached an extension of the ceasefire for 60 days, pending approval by President Donald Trump.

This plan for a 60-day truce was first reported by Axios and later confirmed by sources to Reuters or Al-Jazeera. In this ceasefire the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and Iran would clear all mines in the waterway, allowing non-military traffic in the Strait. The main source of friction is whether Trump would agree to lift sanctions on Iran for its blockade of the Strait, and if they agreed to Iran's requests of withdrawing US forces from the vicinities of the country.

During these 60 days, talks about Iran's nuclear program would continue. The truce is pending, waiting on Trump's approval, but relations between the two countries remain tense as both accuse the other of breaking the ceasefire repeatedly, with Iran targeting American air bases in Kuwait in retaliation of US attacks in southern Iran.