United States and India set to resolve trade disputes after Trump-Modi talks

HQ

In a significant development following a meeting at the White House, India and the United States have agreed to resolve their ongoing trade disputes and start formal negotiations for a trade deal that could be finalized by fall 2025.

The talks, which involved President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focused on a range of issues, including tariffs, energy purchases, and defense cooperation. Trump, who has long criticized India's high tariffs, praised the recent steps by India to reduce tariffs on select U.S. products, while Modi emphasized his commitment to protecting India's national interests.

Among the key agreements, India pledged to significantly boost its purchases of U.S. oil and gas, potentially reaching $25 billion from the previous $15 billion, while also committing to joint production in areas like artificial intelligence and military technologies. In addition, the two leaders agreed to address illegal immigration and human trafficking more aggressively.

The outcome of these talks could have significant implications not just for trade, but also for broader geopolitical dynamics, particularly with regard to China. For now, it remains to be seen how quickly the nations can finalize a deal and whether the trade tensions will ultimately ease.