United States and China: Tariffs force Boeing back home

The latest news on the United States and China . We now know that one of Boeing's 737 MAX jets has made an unexpected return to its birthplace in Seattle after geopolitical tensions rendered its delivery to China economically unviable.

The aircraft, still bearing the branding of Xiamen Airlines, retraced a 5,000-mile path from Zhoushan via Guam and Hawaii, only to re-join the ranks at Boeing Field, with the cost of the jet set to balloon by 125% under China's retaliatory tariffs.

Beijing is said to be exploring support measures for carriers leasing US-built aircraft, as the broader trade fallout places some 130 Boeing orders from Chinese firms under a cloud of uncertainty. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.