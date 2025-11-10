US aims to field 1 million drones in next 2-3 years

HQ

The United States Army plans to field at least one million drones within the next two to three years, combining private‑sector partnerships and in‑house manufacturing, an Army spokesperson has told Military Times.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll outlines the pilot program SkyFoundry, which aims to stimulate the United States drone industry, increase access to rare earth materials, and deliver drones for immediate operational needs.

Preparing for a drone-first battlefield

According to this information, some drones will be expendable, while others will be durable but not permanent. The Army also plans to train personnel in both drone operation and counter-drone tactics.

Representative Pat Harrigan (R‑NC) says the SkyFoundry Act ensures the United States can produce drones at scale, reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, and prevent enemies from outproducing American forces.