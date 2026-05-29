United Nations wants to make the digital world safe for children

HQ

UN human rights chief Volker Turk has made it clear, that states have to force tech giants to be better in child safety, according to The Straits Times and YLE. He continues, that harm to children was the direct result of business practices and design choices.

"The digital world that connects children to learning, community and creativity also exposes them to real risks to their safety, privacy and well-being.

"Enhancing protection of children online is an urgent priority that we need to make sure not only gets done - but that it gets done right."

And, of course, Turk said that those who harm children online must be held accountable for their actions.

Turk's office produced a set of 10 guidelines entitled "Getting Children's Safety Online Right", which suggests ways to make the digital world safe for children. These include a notion that measures should be subject to independent oversight, with legal consequences that serve as deterrents.