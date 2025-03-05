United Nations to halve food rations for Rohingya refugees amid funding shortages

HQ

The United Nations has confirmed it will slash food rations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh from $12.50 to just $6 per month starting April 1, 2025, due to insufficient funds (via Reuters).

The decision, which affects the world's largest refugee settlement in Cox's Bazar, is expected to worsen an already dire situation, as refugees—most of whom fled violent purges in Myanmar—struggle to survive on the reduced aid.

While the WFP made efforts to secure donations to maintain the rations, it ultimately failed to meet its funding goals. This cut is expected to put immense strain on families already living in overcrowded conditions with limited access to employment or education.

Previous reductions in food assistance have already led to higher malnutrition rates among children, and with the new reduction, the camps' inhabitants will face an even greater challenge. Aid workers fear the situation will worsen significantly without a reversal.

The reduced aid comes as a result of cuts to foreign aid by the United States, which has long been a major contributor to the humanitarian response. These funding cuts have left a significant gap in the support provided to refugees.

With food prices in the region continuing to rise, the new ration is barely enough to meet basic needs, prompting widespread concern that it could lead to increased hunger, disease, and insecurity in the camp. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will evolve.