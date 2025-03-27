English
United Nations reduces food rations for Rohingya refugees amid funding shortages

The World Food Programme has slightly cut food assistance.

The latest news on Bangladesh. The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a reduction in food rations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, as funding shortages continue to affect the humanitarian response.

The monthly allowance per refugee will now be $12, down from $12.50, as the WFP navigates severe financial constraints. Despite the reduction, officials remain hopeful that donations will help prevent further cuts, which had previously sparked a rise in malnutrition.

Bangladesh continues to host over one million Rohingya refugees in its Cox's Bazar camps, who fled violence in Myanmar. While the United Nations remains committed to providing support, there is growing concern over the long-term sustainability of these efforts.

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - SEPTEMBER 20, 2017: Rohingya Muslim people, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect food aid near Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh // Shutterstock

World newsBangladesh


