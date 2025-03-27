United Nations reduces food rations for Rohingya refugees amid funding shortages

HQ

The latest news on Bangladesh . The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a reduction in food rations for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, as funding shortages continue to affect the humanitarian response.

The monthly allowance per refugee will now be $12, down from $12.50, as the WFP navigates severe financial constraints. Despite the reduction, officials remain hopeful that donations will help prevent further cuts, which had previously sparked a rise in malnutrition.

Bangladesh continues to host over one million Rohingya refugees in its Cox's Bazar camps, who fled violence in Myanmar. While the United Nations remains committed to providing support, there is growing concern over the long-term sustainability of these efforts.