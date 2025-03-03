United Nations' food agency shuts Southern Africa office amid funding challenges

HQ

The United Nations' World Food Programme has decided to shut down its Southern Africa bureau, a move that comes as the region grapples with its most severe drought in forty years and millions face food shortages ahead of the May harvest (via Bloomberg).

The agency, which relies heavily on funding from the United States, reportedly informed staff worldwide of the closure, citing financial constraints as a key factor. The decision follows significant cuts to United States foreign aid, affecting critical humanitarian efforts from healthcare to food distribution.

With nearly half of its budget originating from Washington, the World Food Programme now faces mounting challenges in sustaining its operations in one of the world's most vulnerable regions. For now, it remains to be seen how the organisation will adapt to the growing crisis.