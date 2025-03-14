United Nations food agency set to cut aid for over a million in Myanmar

HQ

As the political crisis in Myanmar continues to deepen, the World Food Programme (WFP) has announced on Friday that it will be forced to halt aid for over a million people from next month (via Reuters).

With the country already struggling under the weight of conflict, displacement, and restrictions, the WFP emphasized that this decision comes at a time when the need for humanitarian assistance is at an all-time high.

The cutbacks will severely impact vulnerable communities, including internally displaced Rohingya Muslims, who rely heavily on aid for survival. As Myanmar's junta suppresses information about the food crisis, the outlook remains grim for those in desperate need.