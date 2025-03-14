English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United Nations food agency set to cut aid for over a million in Myanmar

The WFP warns that a critical funding shortfall will leave many without essential food assistance starting next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As the political crisis in Myanmar continues to deepen, the World Food Programme (WFP) has announced on Friday that it will be forced to halt aid for over a million people from next month (via Reuters).

With the country already struggling under the weight of conflict, displacement, and restrictions, the WFP emphasized that this decision comes at a time when the need for humanitarian assistance is at an all-time high.

The cutbacks will severely impact vulnerable communities, including internally displaced Rohingya Muslims, who rely heavily on aid for survival. As Myanmar's junta suppresses information about the food crisis, the outlook remains grim for those in desperate need.

United Nations food agency set to cut aid for over a million in Myanmar
Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border as they flee from Buchidong at Myanmar after crossing the Nuf River in Taknuf, Bangladesh, on September 07, 2017 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsMyanmar


Loading next content