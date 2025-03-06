United Nations cuts aid to Rohingya refugees in Indonesia amid United States funding reductions

HQ

The Rohingya refugees in Indonesia face a growing crisis as the United Nations' migration agency, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), cuts crucial aid due to a lack of funding from its largest donor, the United States, according to sources (via Reuters).

Starting March 5, over 900 Rohingya refugees in the city of Pekanbaru will lose access to healthcare and cash support, leaving them entirely dependent on limited resources. These refugees, who escaped persecution in Myanmar and Bangladesh, had no means of earning income, as they are barred from working in Indonesia.

The decision comes as part of broader cuts to U.S. foreign aid, initiated under the Trump administration, which have left the humanitarian sector scrambling to manage the consequences of these financial constraints. Local officials are now seeking alternative support solutions to prevent unrest and ensure the well-being of both refugees and locals.