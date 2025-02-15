United Nations chief pushes for talks as Congo conflict escalates

HQ

As M23 rebels move closer to Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed in a recent speech the urgent need for dialogue, warning that continued fighting could plunge the region into further chaos.

The rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have been advancing south since seizing Goma, with leaders from African regional blocs calling for direct negotiations—an option President Felix Tshisekedi has rejected. Meanwhile, the European Union is weighing possible actions against Rwanda, and the United States has threatened sanctions against officials from both countries.

Despite Rwanda's denial of involvement, tensions remain high as conflicting reports emerge about the rebels' exact position in Bukavu, leaving the city on edge. For now, it remains to be seen whether diplomatic efforts can prevent further escalation or if the region is headed for a deeper crisis.