United Nations accuses Russia of crimes against humanity in Ukraine

HQ

A new report from a United Nations commission has concluded that Russia's widespread abductions and mistreatment of Ukrainians during its full-scale invasion amount to crimes against humanity (via Reuters).

Civilians in Russian-occupied territories were detained, forcibly deported, and subjected to brutal interrogations, often led by Russian security agencies. The findings describe a pattern of torture, sexual violence, and enforced disappearances.

While Russia dismisses the report as biased and politically motivated, Ukraine is urging the United Nations to extend the Commission's mandate to continue investigations. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond.